

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Elanco (ELAN), a global animal health company, has agreed to acquire the animal health division of Bayer AG (BAYN). The total deal is valued at $7.6 billion with a 70 percent to 30 percent cash-to-equity mix. Bayer AG will receive $5.32 billion in cash, and $2.28 billion or approximately 68 million Elanco Animal Health shares. The deal is anticipated to close in mid-2020.



Elanco expects the acquisition to provide adjusted EPS accretion in the first full year post-closing, and then high single to low double-digit percentage accretion in year two.



