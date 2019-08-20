

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Target Corp. announced the launch of its food & beverage brand, Good & Gather, with the aim of boosting grocery sales.



Beginning September 15, the flagship brand's products will be available in stores and online on Target.com for same-day delivery.



Good & Gather, the company's largest owned brand, will include a number of product extensions including kids, organic, seasonal and signature lines. It will offer more than 2,000 products by the end of 2020. The offerings would range from food, beverage, dairy, produce, ready-made pastas, meats, granola bars and sparkling water.



Target noted that Good & Gather products exclude artificial flavors, sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup, and are backed by a money-back guarantee.



Target's recent owned brand product launches include Everspring, Auden, Colsie and Cloud Island Essentials.



In the following period, Target expects that Good & Gather will phase out existing Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands. It would also reduce the number of product offerings under the Market Pantry brand.



Target said it expects customers will be able to shop more than 25 new owned and exclusive brands by the end of 2019.



