

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, retailer Kohl's Corp. (KSS) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019. For the second quarter, the company reported that comparable sales decreased 2.9 percent.



For fiscal 2019, the company said it continues to expect adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.45 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Last week, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.67 per share, payable on September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2019.



'We are confident that our upcoming brand launches, program expansions, and increased traffic from the Amazon returns program will incrementally contribute to our performance during the balance of the year and beyond,' said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer.



