

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages rose at a less-than-expected rate in July, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



Average gross wages rose 7.4 percent year-on-year in July, slower than a 7.1 percent increase economists had expected.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 1.5 percent in July.



For the January to July period, average gross wages rose 6.8 percent from the same period last year.



The average paid employment in the enterprise sector grew 2.7 percent annually in July and 0.1 percent from a month ago.



