

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal producer prices declined further in July, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index decreased 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.2 percent fall in June.



Excluding energy, producer prices remained unchanged in July, after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Investment goods prices rose by 0.6 percent annually in July. Prices for energy and intermediates fell by 1.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in July, after a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.



