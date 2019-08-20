

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm (QCOM) said it has granted LGE a patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices. The direct worldwide patent license agreement is royalty-bearing with a five-year term.



John Han, senior vice president and general manager, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, said: 'This agreement builds on our long-standing technology relationship. We are proud to make our breakthrough technologies available to leading OEMs like LGE and to support them in delivering compelling products around the world.'



