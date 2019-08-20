

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly in green. U.S. Futures are pointing to slightly positive open for Wall Street.



Earnings might be the focus on Tuesday as it is a quiet day for economic announcements.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 8.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 3.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed firmly positive on Monday. The Dow surged 249.78 points or 1 percent to 26,135.79, the Nasdaq soared 106.82 points or 1.4 percent to 8,002.81 and the S&P 500 jumped 34.97 points or 1.2 percent to 2,923.65.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales up 4.4 percent.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will answer questions submitted by the public in a Quora online session.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak on community development at the 10-year Celebration for the Utah Center for Neighborhood Stabilization event in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares slipped into the red. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.11 percent to 2,880 as China lowered its new lending reference rate slightly, as expected, in an effort to lower corporate borrowing costs. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.23 percent to finish at 26,231.54.



Japanese share rose. The Nikkei average inched up 114.06 points, or 0.55 percent, to 20,677.22 while the broader Topix index closed 0.83 percent higher at 1,506.77.



Australian markets rose for a second straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index jumped 77.60 points, or 1.20 percent, to 6,545 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 76.90 points, or 1.17 percent, at 6,627.40.



European shares are mostly up. France's CAC 40 is climbing 5.51 points or 0.11 percent. Germany's DAX is down 2.48 points or 0.02 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 28.20 points or 0.39 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 25.64 points or 0.25 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.03 percent.



