

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) said Don Mulligan, Chief Financial Officer, will retire effective June 1, 2020. Kofi Bruce, currently Controller, will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer on February 1, 2020.



Bruce joined General Mills in 2009. He has served as Treasurer; Vice President, Finance for the U.S. Yogurt operating unit; Vice President, Finance for the Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment and Global Revenue Development; and as Controller.



General Mills also announced the appointment of Billy Bishop, Group President, Pet segment, as Founder & Brand Advisor, Pet segment, effective January 1, 2020. Bethany Quam, Group President, Europe & Australia segment, will become Group President, Pet segment, effective October 1, 2019. Dana McNabb, President, U.S. Cereal, has been promoted to Group President, Europe & Australia segment, effective January 1, 2020.



