

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hasbro (HAS), a global play and entertainment company, has decided to remove plastic from its packaging, beginning in 2020. The company said its ambition is to eliminate all plastic in packaging by the end of 2022.



Brian Goldner, Chairman and CEO, Hasbro, said: 'We have an experienced, cross-functional team in place to manage the complexity of this undertaking and will look to actively engage employees, customers, and partners as we continue to innovate and drive progress as a leader in sustainability.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX