

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Club Car, a unit of Ingersoll Rand Inc., withdrew 12,313 gas utility and transport vehicles in two recalls over concerns of fire and burn hazards due to fuel leak. These include about 2,013 vehicles that were sold in Canada.



Club Car makes electric and gas-powered golf cars and utility task vehicles (UTVs) for personal and commercial use. All the recalled vehicles were manufactured by Club Car in the U.S.



The first recall published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is for about 1,313 model year 2019 utility and transport vehicles, including about 13 sold in Canada. This recall affected eight models of Club Car Gas Carryall 300, Transporter, Villager vehicles, Streetrod Lux and Streetrod Vintage vehicles.



In the vehicles under the first recall, the fuel vent can allow fuel to leak under continuous operations with low speed idling periods and a full gas tank, potentially posing a fire hazard. The company said it has already received two reports of fuel leaks. However, no fires or injuries have been reported.



The second recall is for about 11,000 model year 2019 gas-powered Precedent, Tempo, Onward and Villager golf and transport vehicles, including about 2,000 sold in Canada. The company said fuel can leak from an improperly-routed fuel line in these vehicles can cause fire and burn hazards.



The company has advised consumers affected by the two recalls to immediately stop using the vehicles and contact it to schedule a free repair.



All the vehicles under the first recall were sold at Authorized Club Car dealers and Streetrod nationwide from July 2018 through March 2019 for between $8,000 and $20,000. The vehicles under the second recall were sold at Authorized Club Car dealers nationwide from August 2018 through July 2019 for between $7,000 and $11,000.



Earlier in September 2012 and December 2011, Club Car had recalled 4600 cars for a similar potential fuel leak and fire hazard.



Prior to that, the company had also recalled 5,800 cars in June 2011 and November 2010 for potential issues with brake pedal that could lead to a crash.



In February 2018, Yamaha had recalled about 161,000 Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles (PTVs) due to crash hazard as the brake cables on the golf cars and PTVs could potentially fail.



