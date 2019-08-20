

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) said the patent infringement case against Hytera in the Illinois District Court will proceed to trial. The Court recently denied Hytera's motion to dismiss the case.



'We believe Hytera continues to infringe Motorola Solutions' patents, including with its new i-Series products, in an attempt to illegally profit from our intellectual property. Due to our successful litigation to date, Hytera removed three critical features covered by our patents,' said Mark Hacker, general counsel and chief administrative officer of Motorola Solutions.



