

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK grocery sales were flat year-on-year in the twelve weeks to August 11, suggesting that supermarkets are struggling to grow, market research group Kantar said Tuesday.



Citing its latest Grocery Market Share data, Kantar said the tough comparisons with 2018's strong summer continues.



'The memory of last year still looms large for retailers and this summer's comparatively poor weather, combined with low levels of like-for-like price rises, have made growth hard to find for retailers,' Kantar said.



In the 12 weeks to July 14, supermarket sales had dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year, marking the first fall since June 2016.



The record hot day in July was not enough to boost the supermarket sales into growth, Kantar said. However, grocers were likely encouraged by instances of better weather during the past four weeks.



This helped to boost sales of hay-fever remedies, suncare and burgers, the agency said.



In July, Ocado remained the fastest growing grocer in the UK with a 12.6 percent jump in sales.



Sainsbury's became the strongest performer among the big four retailers for the first time since November 2017, with a market share of 15.4 percent. Sales fell at Asda, Iceland and Tesco.



In the 12 weeks ended August 11, grocery inflation was 0.9 percent and prices rose fast in markets such as such as crisps, canned fish and frozen fish, while falling in canned cola, instant coffee and chilled fruit juices, Kantar said.



