

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. confirmed that its upcoming streaming service Disney+ will launch in five countries, including the U.S., in November this year. The company has reached global agreements with major platforms to distribute the Disney+ app across partner mobile and connected TV devices.



Disney+ will launch in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands on November 12, while it will roll out in Australia and New Zealand on November 19.



At the launch, consumers will be able to subscribe to Disney+ either directly or by an in-app purchase, and start streaming from the partner platforms and devices.



Disney+ will be available on iOS devices and Apple TV and Android phones and TV devices as well as Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. The service will also be available on Microsoft Xbox One, all Android-based Sony televisions and PlayStation 4, and Roku streaming players and TVs.



Currently, Disney+ is live on social media platforms.



Disney expects to launch the streaming service in most major markets within the first two years. The service will be the exclusive home of Disney, Marvel, Pixer and Star Wars movies.



In the U.S., consumers will be provided a bundled offering of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99.



Customers will gain access to the Disney+ programming in addition to live sporting events, sports-themed original series and sports documentaries from ESPN+; and Hulu's original content as well as on-demand streaming library.



Disney+ by itself will cost $6.99 per month, which is far below the standard Netflix subscription price of $13 per month.



In Canada, it will be priced at C$8.99 per month or C$89.99 per year, while the streaming service will cost 6.99 euro per month or 69.99 euros per year in the Netherlands.



In Australia, Disney+ will cost A$8.99 per month or A$89.99 per year, and in New Zealand it will be priced at NZ$9.99 per month or NZ$99.99 per year.



In June, there were reports that AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia abandoned its plan for a three-tiered streaming service.



