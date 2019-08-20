

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $60.32 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $92.81 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $962.33 million from $992.45 million last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $60.32 Mln. vs. $92.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $962.33 Mln vs. $992.45 Mln last year.



