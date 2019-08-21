

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release July figures for credit card spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, credit card spending was up 1.5 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year.



Australia will see July numbers for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac. In June, vacancies were down 0.6 percent on month, while the Westpac index eased 0.08 percent on month.



Japan will provide July fata for supermarket and department store sales. In June, supermarket sales were down 0.5 percent on year, while nationwide department store sales sank an annual 0.9 percent and Tokyo area department store sales skidded 1.3 percent.



