

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) said Wednesday that Gijsbert de Zoeten will join the Group as Chief Financial Officer-designate on 27 August 2019 and will join the Board as an Executive Director. He will assume the full Chief Financial Officer role with effect from 1 September 2019.



Inchcape noted that Richard Howes formally steps down from the Board and leaves the company on 31 August 2019 to take up the position of CFO at Bunzl plc.



de Zoeten was CFO at LeasePlan Corporation NV until 2018. de Zoeten joined LeasePlan in 2016 and was integral to the significant transformation of the business, following its sale by VW Group. de Zoeten left in late 2018 when plans to IPO the business were cancelled.



Before that, de Zoeten had a successful 27-year career at Unilever plc where he had a range of senior financial and operational roles leading to his six-year position as the CFO of Unilever Europe.



