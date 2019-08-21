

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) has appointed James Lenton as CFO and Executive Director. He will take over the role of CFO, effective 1 October 2019. James succeeds Timon Drakesmith as CFO. Timon will leave the company on 15 November 2019.



James previously worked at AIG. Prior to AIG, James worked at EY. At EY, he become a Partner from 2011. James joined AIG in 2013 as deputy CFO for EMEA. In 2014 he was promoted to CFO and board member of AIG's European Group.



David Tyler, Chair of the Board, said: 'During his career, James has demonstrated significant success in working with and managing complex organisations which are experiencing periods of substantial change. We expect his track record in this area, combined with his ability to bring a fresh perspective, to be very valuable to the on-going management and performance of Hammerson.'



