

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector finance data. The budget balance is forecast to log a shortfall of GBP 3.6 billion versus a surplus of GBP 6.5 billion in June.



The pound traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While the pound held steady against the yen, it declined against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 129.33 against the yen, 1.1884 against the franc, 0.9141 against the euro and 1.2143 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX