

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew at a less-than-expected rate in July, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in July. Economists had expected a 6.5 percent increase.



Manufacturing output rose 6.6 percent annually in July.



Among components, water supply rose 10.9 percent in July. Mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 5.1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 2.8 percent in July.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.5 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.



