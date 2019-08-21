

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $362.37 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $408.56 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $1.48 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.29



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX