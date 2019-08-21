

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SAMpark LLC recalled 185 Children's pajama sets for burn injury risk to children. The pajamas failed to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear that requires sleepwear to be either snug-fitting or flame resistant.



However, there have been no incidents or injuries reported so far.



The recall involves children's 100 percent cotton knit, two-piece short-sleeve top and pant pajama sets, which had sewn-in neck label stating 'almirah www.almirah.com.' The pajama sets had prints of Acrofish Neon, Crab, Elephant, Jellyfish, Mooch, Monkey, and Seahorse.



The company advised consumers to immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact SAMpark for a full refund.



The recalled children's pajamas, manufactured in India and distributed by SAMpark, were sold at nine children's boutique stores across the U.S. in sizes 6 to 12 months through size 10 years from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $30.



These were sold at Annabelles in Massachusetts, Banbury Cross in Louisiana, Elegant Child in Florida, Joanna's Cuties in New Jersey, Lamb's Ear in North Caroline, Matilda's in Florida, Saltwater in Connecticut, Stella & Ruby in New York and Whimsies in Virginia.



Recently, H&M Hennes & Mauritz had also issued a recall for about 9,000 units of children's pajama sets in the U.S. for not meeting the federal flammability standard for children's sleepwear as they could pose burn injury risk. he pajamas were made in Bangladesh.



Previously in April, H&M Hennes & Mauritz had issued another recall for about 980 units of children's hooded bathrobes in the U.S., citing a risk of burn injuries to children. The bathrobes were made in China.



