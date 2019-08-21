

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) said that it has settled its Hatch-Waxman litigation relating to Nascobal Nasal Spray brought by Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. It did not disclose terms of the settlement.



According to IQVIA, annual market sales for the 12-months ending June 2019 were $90 million.



Perrigo Executive Vice President and President Rx Pharmaceuticals Sharon Kochan said, '.... Our R&D, operations and legal teams continue to work diligently and relentlessly to introduce new generic products that provide savings to patients and healthcare systems.'



