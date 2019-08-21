

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump canceled what was considered an important state visit to Denmark, over the Scandinavian government's opposition to his proposed interest in buying Greenland.



Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory located in North American continent between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans. Only a small population of around 60,000 lives in the island, where most of its land surface is covered in ice.



Trump, who was scheduled to visit Copenhagen on September 2 at the invitation of Queen Margrethe II, abruptly decided to postpone the visit citing Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments over his ambitious proposal.



'Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,' Trump said on Twitter Tuesday night.



Frederiksen described Trump's suggestion as 'absurd' and said she hoped the President was not being serious.



Trump retorted in a sarcastic note by saying, 'The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct'. 'I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future', he tweeted.



Trump's announcement at short notice came without the knowledge of the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands.



'Denmark is ready for the POTUS @realDonaldTrump visit! Partner, ally, friend,' she had said on Twitter few hours before Trump's statement.



After coming to know about the postponement, Sands wrote in a positive note: 'POTUS values & respects Denmark and looks forward to a visit in the future to discuss the many important issues in our strong bilateral relationship! Great friends & Allies like the United States and Denmark should be able to discuss all issues openly & candidly.'



Responding to a reporter's question Sunday if he would consider giving Denmark a US territory in exchange for the strategically located island, the former real estate magnate said: 'Well, a lot of things could be done.'



He later posted on Twitter a photo of a skyscraper branded 'Trump' in the middle of a coastal village in Greenland.



