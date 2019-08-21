

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The producers of the 25th official James Bond film have announced the title - 'No Time To Die.' Daniel Craig will return to play the 007 spy for the fifth and the last time.



The title was released by James Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who have co-produced the last eight Bond films.



In No Time To Die, the 49-year-old star plays the role of a secret agent who left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. 'His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology,' the story line says.



The British actor began donning the suit of the most famous spy in cinema in 2006 with 'Casino Royale.' Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre are his other Bond movies.



Lea Seydoux is reprising her still-mysterious Madeleine Swann character, while 'Bohemian Rhapsody' fame Rami Malek stars as a villain. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes.



The film, from Albert R. Broccoli's EON Productions, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures International, is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of big star movies.



Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have teamed up on the screenplays for the last six Bond installments, are writing the script this time too.



James Bond will return to US cinemas on April 8, 2020, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world on April 3.



MGM is distributing the film in the US, while Universal will distribute the film in the UK and internationally.



The film's release dates were postponed multiple times after Oscar-winning Director Danny Boyle dropped out due to 'creative differences' with the producers.



