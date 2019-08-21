

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crate and Barrel have recalled 1,500 push walkers due to risk of choking and laceration.



Crate and Barrel have recalled Activity Push Walkers as those walkers can be damaged over time exposing sharp points and small parts, posing choking and laceration hazards to small children.



The wooden recalled walkers stand about 17 inches high on four wheels and include a variety of integrated child development activities on their face.



Crate and Barrel received three reports of small parts becoming exposed. No injuries have been reported. The firm has asked consumers to immediately stop using the recalled push walkers and put it out of reach of young children. Customers can contact Crate and Barrel for a full refund.



The recalled product was exclusively sold online at www.crateandbarrel.com from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $100.



