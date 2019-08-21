

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) Wednesday said it agreed to sell its tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Garin and San Luis, Argentina, to Envases del Plata S.A., an Argentinian metal packaging company.



The transaction is expected to close later this year.



Ball said it will continue to serve the growing demand for sustainable aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs around the world from its eight facilities located in Canada, Czech Republic, France, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Ball's global aluminum aerosol business will continue to be led by Stan Platek, vice president and general manager.



