

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands Inc. (LB) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $37.60 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $99.03 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, L Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $67.63 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $2.90 billion from $2.98 billion last year.



L Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $67.63 Mln. vs. $99.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q2): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX