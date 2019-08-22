

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release preliminary August results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the PMI score was 49.4.



Japan also will see June results for its all industry activity index and final July figures for machine tool orders. The activity index is expected to sink 0.8 percent on month after adding 0.3 percent in May; the previous reading for machine tool orders suggested an annual plummet of 33.0 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX