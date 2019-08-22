Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Xetra
21.08.19
17:35 Uhr
36,250 Euro
+1,100
+3,13 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,700
37,000
21.08.
36,750
36,880
21.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMS
AMS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMS AG38,100+3,81 %
OSRAM LICHT AG36,250+3,13 %