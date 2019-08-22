

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind, has been placed on leave after controversy over some of his work in the company's health sector, Bloomberg reported.



'Mustafa is taking time out right now after 10 hectic years,' a DeepMind spokeswoman reportedly said. But, she didn't mention the reason behind the leave.



DeepMind, the U.K. artificial intelligence company owned by Google, expects Suleyman to return to his post as head of applied AI later this year.



DeepMind was heavily criticized for its work in the U.K. health sector. DeepMind Health's first product was a mobile app called Streams that was originally designed to help doctors identify patients at risk of developing acute kidney injury.



In July 2017, the U.K.'s data privacy watchdog said DeepMind's partner in the project, London's Royal Free Hospital, illegally gave DeepMind access to 1.6 million patient records. Suleyman apologized in a statement at the time.



