

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that it will invest $500 million to construct its state-of-the-art gene therapy manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina. The expanded facility is projected to add about 300 new jobs.



The company expects the facility will support its continuing investment in gene therapy research and development, similar to its Chapel Hill and Kit Creek, North Carolina research and development sites.



The facility would expand the company's presence in North Carolina, where there are currently more than 3,600 Pfizer staff, including 650 in Sanford.



In addition to its gene therapy operations, employees at Pfizer's Sanford facility also manufacture components for the company's vaccine portfolio, including Prevnar 13 and several vaccines currently in Pfizer's research pipeline.



