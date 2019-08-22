

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said its partner FibroGen China has received marketing authorisation for roxadustat in China for the treatment of anaemia caused by chronic kidney disease. The new approval is for non-dialysis-dependent patients. Roxadustat was previously approved in China for anaemia in CKD patients who are on dialysis. The companies plan to release roxadustat in China during the second half of the current year.



Separately, AstraZeneca disclosed an agreement to buy a FDA Priority Review Voucher from a unit of Sobi for $95 million.



