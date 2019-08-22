

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L), an animal genetics company, announced Thursday that Stephen Wilson, currently Group Finance Director, has been appointed by the Board as Chief Executive with effect from the close of business on September 13.



Wilson succeeds Karim Bitar, who announced in March that he will be stepping down from the Board from September 16 and will be taking the Chief Executive Officer position at ConvaTec Group Plc from September 30.



Wilson has been with Genus since January 2013. His current finance responsibilities will be undertaken by Janet Duane, currently Group Financial Controller on an interim basis.



The company has already initiated a search for a permanent replacement Group Finance Director.



