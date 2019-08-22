Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1H9WB ISIN: GB00B43G0577 Ticker-Symbol: PQQB 
Tradegate
21.08.19
14:26 Uhr
0,782 Euro
+0,009
+1,11 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,810
0,824
09:43
0,810
0,828
09:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIER OIL
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREMIER OIL PLC0,782+1,11 %