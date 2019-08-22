

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half profit after tax climbed to $121 million from last year's $98 million.



EBITDAX, a key earnings measure, was $680 million, higher than prior year's $488 million, adjusted for impact of IFRS 16.



Total sales revenue from all operations, including Pakistan until its disposal in March 2019, increased to $883.1 million (from $643.3 million last year. The results reflected an increase in realised oil and HSFO prices in the period combined with higher production.



From continuing operations, excluding Pakistan, revenue increased to $871.3 million from $625.0 million in the prior period.



Group production for the first half averaged 84.1 kboepd, up 10 percent from 76.2 kboepd in the prior year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to meet its previously increased full year production guidance of 75-80 kboepd.



