

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) said all of its businesses delivered like-for-like revenue growth in the second half of fiscal year. For the fiscal year ended 30 June 2019, statutory revenue were up 1 percent reflecting the acquisition of YoBingo and the growth in digital business offset by revenue decline in venues businesses. Operating profit before exceptional items was down by 6 percent driven by an increase in the overall cost base. Looking forward, the Group is optimistic about 2019/20 outturn.



For the fiscal year, pretax profit declined to 34.6 million pounds from 46.7 million pounds, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 7.1 pence compared to 9.2 pence. Operating profit before exceptional items declined to 6 percent to 72.5 million pounds. Like-for-like operating profit declined 8 percent. Adjusted EPS was down 1 percent to 14.8 pence.



For the year ended 30 June 2019, statutory revenue increased by 1 percent to 695.1 million pounds. Group like-for-like revenue was 729.5 million pounds compared to 731.3 million pounds, prior year.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 5.5 pence per share to be paid on 29 October 2019 to shareholders on the register on 20 September 2019. This will result in a full year dividend of 7.65 pence per share, up 3% on the previous year.



