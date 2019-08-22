

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) announced Monday that its majority-owned ViiV Healthcare, with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, reported positive phase III study results of investigational, long-acting, injectable HIV-treatment regimen administered every two months.



The global phase III ATLAS-2M study was of 2-drug regimen or 2DR of ViiV Healthcare's cabotegravir and Janssen's rilpivirine for the treatment of HIV. The study met its primary endpoint, showing that the long-acting regimen of cabotegravir and rilpivirine, injected every two months, was non-inferior to cabotegravir and rilpivirine administered every month at Week 48.



The study was designed to demonstrate the non-inferior antiviral activity and safety of long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine administered in adults living with HIV-1 infection whose viral load is suppressed and who are not resistant to cabotegravir or rilpivirine.



Kimberly Smith, Head of Research & Development at ViiV Healthcare, said, 'The ATLAS-2M study results mean that people living with HIV could maintain viral suppression with six total treatments per year, instead of a daily oral treatment 365 times per year. Approval of this regimen would mark a significant change in the HIV treatment paradigm.'



The company will present the detailed results from the ATLAS-2M study at an upcoming scientific meeting.



The investigational, long-acting, injectable regimen is being co-developed as a collaboration with Janssen Sciences Ireland UC and has been submitted to regulatory authorities in the United States, Canada and Europe.



A Priority Review Designation for the once-monthly injectable regimen was granted by the FDA with an expected action date of December 29, 2019.



