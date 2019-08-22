

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday as investors awaited cues from a key central bankers' gathering in the United States, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak for the first time since bond markets hit the recession alarm bells.



Chinese shares ended a tad higher even as the yuan hit an 11-year low against the dollar on lingering worries over a bruising trade war with the United States.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index edged up 3.10 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,883.44 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.84 percent at 26,048.72.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note after data showed that Japan's manufacturing sector shrank for a fourth consecutive month in August. Both the Nikkei and the broader Topix index gave up initial gains to end the session marginally higher at 20,628.01 and 1,498.06, respectively.



Cosmetics maker Shiseido jumped 5.6 percent after data showed the number of foreign visitors to Japan rose an annual 5.6 percent in July. Tech stocks such as Tokyo Electron, Advantest and Screen Holdings climbed 1-3 percent.



Australian markets finished modestly higher, with energy stocks leading the surge. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 18.50 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,501.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 20.40 points, or 0.31 percent, at 6,593.



Oil & gas giant Santos jumped 3.5 percent after its first-half profit soared 89 percent on higher output from its Cooper Basin fields in South Australia. Origin Energy rallied 2.4 percent after its underlying profit surged more than 40 percent.



Australia's largest airline Qantas Airways rose 1.4 percent as it announced an A$400 mln share buyback and increased dividend. Retailer Coles Group advanced 2.1 percent after announcing a special dividend.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto ended mixed while South32 slumped as much as 4.4 percent on weak earnings.



Seoul stocks fell notably to snap a three-day winning streak after the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes cash doubt on aggressive rate cuts. The benchmark Kospi dropped 13.64 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,951.01. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix lost 2.6 percent.



New Zealand shares edged up slightly, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing up 15.90 points, or 0.15 percent, at 10,725.22. Shares of medical products distributor EBOS Group rallied 2.9 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed higher as retail giants Target and Lowe's posted better-than-expected earnings and minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting showed the U.S. central bank intends to remain flexible regarding future changes to interest rates.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed around 0.9 percent while the S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX