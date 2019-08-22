

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Thursday, though markets came off their lows after the release of encouraging PMI data.



France's private sector rose at the fastest pace in two months in August, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose to 52.7 in August from 51.9 in July. Economists had forecast a score of 51.8.



The euro area private sector grew at a moderate pace in August, another report showed, though there was a wide divergence in performance between the manufacturing and service sectors.



The composite output index rose unexpectedly to 51.8 in August from a 3-month low of 51.5 in July. Economists had forecast a score of 51.2.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,424 after hitting as low as 5,406.11 earlier in the day.



