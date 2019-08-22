

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting failed to provide clarity about further U.S. interest rate cuts.



Investors now await cues from a key central bankers' gathering in the United States on Friday, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak for the first time since bond markets hit the recession alarm bells.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 48 points, or 0.67 percent, at 7,156 after rising 1.1 percent the previous day.



NMC Health shares jumped nearly 27 percent after two groups, including one backed by China's Fosun, reportedly made competing offers to buy a 40 percent stake in the company.



Royal Dutch Shell shed 0.6 percent as it launched an A$617 million takeover bid for Australian energy retailer ERM Power.



AstraZeneca was moving higher. The drugmaker said its partner FibroGen China has received marketing authorization for roxadustat in China for the treatment of anaemia caused by chronic kidney disease.



Premier Oil advanced 4.5 percent after it swung to a pretax profit in the first half on improved production and higher oil prices.



Mining giant Antofagasta dropped 1 percent after it cautioned on the impact trade issues are having on the copper market.



