

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon opened its only owned campus outside United States in India's Hyderabad, which is also its single-largest building globally.



The move is part of its expansion plans in the country as the competition intensifies with Walmart, which last year bought India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart.



The new Hyderabad facility is spread across 9.5 acres. The facility can accommodate over 15,000 employees. According to John Schoettler, vice-president of Amazon's Global Real Estate and Facilities, the largest buildings in Seattle houses about 5,000 employees.



Amazon started its operations in India from Hyderabad. The company currently has over 62 thousand full-time employees and approximately 155 thousand contract employees.



Amazon India senior vice-president and country manager Amit Agarwal said, 'Over the last 15 years, we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, the AWS APAC Region in Mumbai, 50 Fulfilment Centers in 13 states as well as hundreds of delivery stations and sort centers, creating nearly 200,000 jobs in India. This new Amazon campus building is a tangible commitment to that long-term thinking and our plans for India.'



Amazon has already announced $5 billion investment in the world's largest democratic country and a major market. Amazon is reportedly in talks with Indian retail giant Reliance Retail to acquire up to 26 percent in the brick-and-mortar retailer. The company is also widely reported to be in talks with the Future Group, which owns the popular supermarket chain Big Bazaar.



In late July, there were reports that Amazon was in talks to buy the Indian unit of Uber Eats, the food order and delivery platform of Uber. If the deal materializes, Amazon India would enter the food delivery business particularly through its Prime membership plan.



