

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $199.45 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $210.24 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.29 billion from $2.36 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $199.45 Mln. vs. $210.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.71 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $9.50 - $10.0 Bln



