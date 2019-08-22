

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's jobless rate fell for the second straight month in July, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, said on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.72 percent in July from 3.74 percent in June, that was in line with economists' expectation. In May, the rate was 3.75 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.82 percent in July from 3.73 percent in the preceding month.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 457,000 in July from 445,000 in the previous month.



The number of employed persons totaled 11.51 million in July from 11.48 million in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX