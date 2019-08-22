

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan plc (AGN) said a clinical study demonstrated clinical equivalence of ABP 798 to Rituxan in patients with CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In the study, the overall response rate by week 28 was within the prespecified margin for ABP 798.



Safety and immunogenicity of ABP 798, a biosimilar candidate, were comparable to Rituxan. The comparative clinical study was the second of two studies to support regulatory submissions for ABP 798.



In 2011, Amgen and Allergan plc formed a collaboration to develop and commercialize oncology antibody biosimilar medicines.



