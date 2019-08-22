

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. warned that its newly launched titanium Apple Card can be easily damaged if not stored properly. The company advised that the card must be kept away from fabrics like leather and denim as they can cause permanent discoloration.



The tech giant has posted a support page that provides instructions to users on how to protect and maintain their Apple Card, which is laser-etched with the card holder's name and the Apple logo.



According to Apple, the card's coating can be damaged it comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials.



Apple advises that the card must be wiped gently with a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth moistened with isopropyl alcohol to remove any stains. However, window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia or abrasives must not be used to clean the card.



The company also said the Apple Card must not be placed near magnets or along with change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects. Instead, it must be stored in a wallet, pocket or bag made of soft materials. It can also be placed in a slot in the wallet or billfold without touching another credit card.



The Apple Card was introduced by Apple in March this year in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.



The company had launched the card for select customers earlier in August. On Tuesday, the tech giant rolled out the card to all U.S. customers.



To sign-up for the card, a user requires an iPhone with iOS 12.4. The card is currently manageable only via the Apple Wallet app on an iPhone and is designed to be used in concert with Apple Pay, Apple's digital wallet.



The card comes with a rewards program called 'Daily Cash,' which is added to customers' Apple Cash every day and can be used right away for purchases using Apple Pay.



There are no fees associated with Apple Card, including annual membership fee, late fee, international fee or over-the-limit fees.



Apple has also focused on privacy, saying that all the purchase information is stored on the user's iPhone and that it cannot see the information.



