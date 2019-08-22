

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SiriusXM launched a new subscription package exclusively for college students at a steep discount, just ahead of the fall semester.



The satellite-radio giant introduced the 'Student Premier' Package that provides students with all the content in SiriusXM's 'Premier Streaming' package for $4 per month. This is a 69 percent discount from the regular price of $12.99 per month for Premier Streaming.



The move is part of SiriusXM's efforts to attract students by offering a low-cost option amid stiff competition from rivals such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. These streaming services offer plans for $5 per month.



'Today's college students grew up listening to SiriusXM in their parent's car, and now we have a package built just for them. Our Student Premier Package enables students to have their own subscription and continue to enjoy the SiriusXM programming they love in their dorm room, at home or on the go,' said Matt Epstein, Vice President, SiriusXM Outside the Car.



The Student Premier Package features more than 200 channels of commercial-free music channels and talk channels in sports, entertainment, comedy, lifestyle, news, among others.



It also includes the latest addition to SiriusXM's lineup - Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora - and features more than 100 recently added SiriusXM Xtra channels.



Students who subscribe to the Student Premier Package will have several options for listening to SiriusXM. These include smartphones and tablets, connected devices powered by Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, smart TVs, Sonos speakers, Xbox and Sony PlayStation.



Students can tune in to exclusive artist-branded music channels like Diplo's Revolution, The Garth Channel and Emimen's Shade 45, as well as concept-based channels like Octane, Pop2K, Hip Hop Nation, The Highway and the new Pandora NOW channel.



Earlier this year, SiriusXM closed the $3.5 billion acquisition of streaming music provider Pandora Media. The company had a total of more than 34.3 million total subscribers at the end of the recent second quarter.



Music streaming giant Spotify finished the recent second quarter with 108 million premium subscribers.



