

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced he is dropping out of the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.



Inslee, who made combating climate change the centerpiece of his campaign, revealed his decision in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday night.



'It's become clear I'm not going to be carrying the ball. I'm not going to be president, so I'm withdrawing tonight from the race,' Inslee said.



He added, 'But I have to tell you, look, I've been fighting climate change for 25 years, and I've never been so confident of the ability of America now to reach critical mass to move the ball.'



Inslee argued that his focus on climate change has forced the remaining Democratic candidates to address the issue and said he would continue to fight for his policies to be adopted by the party and the next president.



In a post on Twitter, Inslee said he would have more to say about what comes next for him in the days ahead, with reports suggesting he will run for a third term as governor.



'I will continue to lead, to demand bold action, and to do everything in my power to ensure the fight to defeat climate change stays at the top of the national agenda,' Inslee tweeted.



'But for now, I want to once again thank everyone who helped in this effort. We have so much to be proud of. Make no mistake, we also have a lot more work to do,' he added. 'So early to bed, early to rise, work like hell, and organize. Together, we will continue the fight to defeat the climate crisis.'



The move by Inslee comes as he was not likely to qualify for the third Democratic national debate next month due to poor showings in the polls.



Inslee is the third major candidate to drop out of the race after Congressman Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, although more than 20 candidates continue to vie for the Democratic nomination.



