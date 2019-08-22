

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $91 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $526 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $4.00 billion from $3.28 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $526 Mln. vs. $550 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $4.00 Bln vs. $3.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.44 - $4.45 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.82 - $2.84 Full year revenue guidance: $16.75 - $16.90 Bln



