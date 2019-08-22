

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.2 billion, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $0.9 billion, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.9 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $14.6 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



HP Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.9 Bln. vs. $0.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $14.6 Bln vs. $14.6 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.59 Full year EPS guidance: $2.18 - $2.22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX