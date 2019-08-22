

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $412.72 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $389.40 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.98 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $412.72 Mln. vs. $389.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX