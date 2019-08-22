Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 870053 ISIN: US7782961038 Ticker-Symbol: RSO 
Tradegate
22.08.19
21:23 Uhr
97,10 Euro
+1,76
+1,85 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSS STORES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,06
95,82
22:40
96,63
97,06
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROSS STORES
ROSS STORES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROSS STORES INC97,10+1,85 %