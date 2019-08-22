

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $168 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $297 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $4.01 billion from $4.09 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $168 Mln. vs. $297 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $4.01 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.15



